MARKET WRAP: Rand weaker as vaccine euphoria fades
The JSE gained for a seventh day, with banks, financials and general retailers doing the heavy lifting
10 November 2020 - 19:02
The rand gave back all of Monday’s gains on Tuesday as the euphoria over a possible coronavirus vaccine faded, with investors now cautious about the details regarding its preparation and distribution.
On Monday, news emerged that a vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in partnership with BioNTech was showing good results in the testing phase.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now