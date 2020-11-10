Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand weaker as vaccine euphoria fades The JSE gained for a seventh day, with banks, financials and general retailers doing the heavy lifting BL PREMIUM

The rand gave back all of Monday’s gains on Tuesday as the euphoria over a possible coronavirus vaccine faded, with investors now cautious about the details regarding its preparation and distribution.

On Monday, news emerged that a vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in partnership with BioNTech was showing good results in the testing phase.