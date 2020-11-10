JSE slips as investors mull vaccine news
Oanda analyst warns that a vaccine will not ‘magically reset the clock to November 2019’
10 November 2020 - 10:21
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday, while its global counterparts were mixed as investors digest the news of the development of a coronavirus vaccine.
On Monday, drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech announced that the preliminary results of their vaccine show it prevents more than 90% of infections, giving hope that there may be a return to economic normality in the coming months.
