Markets JSE slips as investors mull vaccine news Oanda analyst warns that a vaccine will not 'magically reset the clock to November 2019'

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday, while its global counterparts were mixed as investors digest the news of the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

On Monday, drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech announced that the preliminary results of their vaccine show it prevents more than 90% of infections, giving hope that there may be a return to economic normality in the coming months.