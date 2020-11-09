Markets

Weaker dollar and stimulus hopes boost gold

Longer bull run forecast for bullion as greenback index hits a 10-week low

09 November 2020 - 07:40 Eileen Soreng
Gold bullion is displayed at Hatton Garden Metals precious metal dealers in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/NEIL HALL
Bengaluru — Gold prices firmed on Monday, bolstered by a weaker dollar and the hope of more coronavirus stimulus measures under US president-elect Joe Biden.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,956.57/oz by 5.19am. On Friday, it hit $1,960.13, the highest since September 17. US gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,956.60/oz.

“Prospects of more stimulus is keeping gold supported and has pushed the dollar down,” said Howie Lee, economist at OCBC Bank.

The dollar index hit a 10-week low on Monday.

“This could be the beginning of a longer bull run [for gold].”

Democrat Biden crossed the threshold of the 270 electoral college votes required for victory on Saturday. Republicans appear to have retained control of the Senate, though the final make-up may not be clear until runoff votes in Georgia in January.

“A divided Senate would suggest that it will be difficult to get those [fiscal stimulus] through. So, there’s probably still a little bit of hesitation,” said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes. “But that is likely to cause the Federal Reserve to come to play with more monetary stimulus measures.”

Unprecedented money printing and low interest rates globally have set gold on track for its best year in a decade, given its appeal as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Since the economic backdrop is being driven by the pandemic, investors will continue to experience low interest rates and a weaker US dollar, and that should help gold perform relatively well, Hynes added.

Global coronavirus infections surpassed 50-million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.

On the technical front, spot gold may rise to $1,975, having cleared resistance at $1,951, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Silver rose 0.7% to $25.77/oz. Platinum gained 1.2% to $899.49, while palladium fell 0.4% to $2,479.81.

Reuters

Rand tipped to keep riding the Biden wave

Local currency is at its best since March 4 but set for volatility
Markets
13 hours ago

Asian markets cheer Biden win as risk appetite grows

Markets had already largely priced in Democratic candidate’s election victory
Markets
1 hour ago

Higher Asian markets could boost JSE on Monday as US political uncertainty fades

Stocks benefit from the prospect of Democratic candidate Joe Biden winning the White House, and a divided Congress
Markets
2 hours ago

