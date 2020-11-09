Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock picks — cash and Porsche

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

09 November 2020 - 08:47 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose cash as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Porsche.

Masilela said: “What’s been drawing my attention is the strength of the rand and, given that the markets have done so well, I’ll be sitting on my cash.”

Shapiro said: “I can’t believe that there are so many rich people in the world, lining up to buy these luxury cars, so I thought I’d look at Porsche as well.”

