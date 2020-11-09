Markets Rand and JSE extend gains as markets eye Joe Biden presidency win Local currency strengthens to an intraday best of R15.50/$, its best level since March BL PREMIUM

The rand was on track for its seventh day of gains on Monday, firming with its emerging-market peers as the election of Joe Biden as US president boosted investor appetite for riskier assets.

The local currency built on recent gains, strengthening to an intraday best of R15.50/$, its best level since March 5.