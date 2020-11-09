Markets

Oil soars 8% on promising Covid-19 vaccine results

09 November 2020 - 21:50 Laila Kearney
New York  —  Oil surged about 8% on Monday, putting it on track for its biggest daily gain in more than six months after Pfizer announced promising results for its Covid-19 vaccine, boosting risk assets about the globe.

Brent crude was up $3.11, or 7.9%, at $42.56 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $3.31, or 8.9%, to $40.45.

Both contracts rose more than $4 earlier in the session and traded more than 120% of last session's volumes.

“The oil complex is joining in the bullish euphoria of today's optimistic vaccine headlines as well as the weekend election results by trailing the equities higher,” said Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates in Houston.

Pfizer said its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19, based on initial data from a large study, a victory in the battle against a pandemic that has forced lockdowns about the world and led to a drop-off in fuel demand.

Wall Street, which oil prices often follow, reached all-time highs after the announcement.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia said an Opec+ oil output deal could be adjusted to balance the market. The kingdom's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the Opec+ deal on oil output cuts could be adjusted if there was consensus among members of the group, increasing the prospect of tighter supplies and higher oil prices.

Opec+, which includes Opec states, Russia and other producers, is now cutting 7.7-million barrels per day (bpd), and is considering reducing those cuts to 5.7-million bpd from January. If Opec+ maintains the current curbs on output, it would tighten supply and lead to higher prices.

Key members of Opec are wary of US president-elect Joe Biden relaxing measures on Iran and Venezuela, which could mean an increase in oil production that would make it harder to balance supply with demand.

“While a Biden presidency increases the likelihood of Iranian oil supply returning to the market, this is not something that will happen overnight, and we still believe it’s more likely an end of 2021/2022 event,” ING said in a note.

Reuters

Biden warns of 'dark winter' ahead after Covid-19 advisory council meeting

US president-elect says there’s a need for bold action to fight the pandemic
World
44 minutes ago

A Biden presidency seen as better for SA

Positive sentiment as much about expectations that a Biden presidency would see a more stable global environment as about its direct effect on the SA ...
Business
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: Sasol and BidCorp lift JSE as positive vaccine news boosts global markets

A stronger rand and positive sentiment created by Joe Biden’s win in the US presidential election, saw banks and financials faring best on the day
Markets
2 hours ago

WATCH: ESG investing gets boost by Joe Biden victory

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how Covid-19 has diverted attention away from the drive towards ESG-focused investing
Markets
6 hours ago

