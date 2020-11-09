Markets MARKET WRAP: Sasol and BidCorp lift JSE as positive vaccine news boosts global markets A stronger rand and positive sentiment created by Joe Biden’s win in the US presidential election saw banks and financials faring best on the day BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed at its best levels in more than two months on Monday, gaining for a sixth day, its longest winning streak since June 2019, as global markets rallied on positive news on the coronavirus vaccine front. Sasol, Bidcorp and banks provided the biggest boost.

Stock markets across the globe rose after US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech said on Monday that their coronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 among those without evidence of prior infection.