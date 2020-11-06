MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as Joe Biden leads the US presidential race
The JSE all share gained 2.1% and the top 40 2.19%, with miners faring best on the day
06 November 2020 - 18:20
The JSE firmed for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, with its global peers mixed as investors mull the US presidential elections.
Despite the results remaining unclear, the JSE all share had a good week, reaching its best levels since August as markets priced in a Joe Biden win.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now