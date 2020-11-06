Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as Joe Biden leads the US presidential race The JSE all share gained 2.1% and the top 40 2.19%, with miners faring best on the day BL PREMIUM

The JSE firmed for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, with its global peers mixed as investors mull the US presidential elections.

Despite the results remaining unclear, the JSE all share had a good week, reaching its best levels since August as markets priced in a Joe Biden win.