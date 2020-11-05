Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Ferrari and cash
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
05 November 2020 - 08:07
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Ferrari as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose cash.
Shapiro said: “Ferrari traded at an all-time high yesterday and continued today. Their third-quarter numbers were absolutely staggering, to think that people in this kind of climate continue to buy Ferraris — it’s astonishing, but it happens.”
McCurrie said: “I’m still going to sit back on cash. I think there could be a bit more uncertainty coming over the next while, but I’m not worried about the level of overseas markets.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.