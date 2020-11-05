Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Ferrari and cash

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV

05 November 2020 - 08:07 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG
Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Ferrari as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose cash.

Shapiro said: “Ferrari traded at an all-time high yesterday and continued today. Their third-quarter numbers were absolutely staggering, to think that people in this kind of climate continue to buy Ferraris — it’s astonishing, but it happens.”

McCurrie said: “I’m still going to sit back on cash. I think there could be a bit more uncertainty coming over the next while, but I’m not worried about the level of overseas markets.”

