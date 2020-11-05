Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE has its best day since June as Biden looks set to take US presidency The rand retained most of Wednesday’s gains as emerging-market currencies ride a wave of optimism on an expected Democrat win BL PREMIUM

The JSE gained for a fourth day on Thursday as global markets lifted on the prospect that Joe Biden will become the new US president.

The rand retained all of Wednesday’s gains as emerging-market currencies ride a wave of optimism on an expected Biden win.