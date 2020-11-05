MARKET WRAP: JSE has its best day since June as Biden looks set to take US presidency
The rand retained most of Wednesday’s gains as emerging-market currencies ride a wave of optimism on an expected Democrat win
05 November 2020 - 18:20
The JSE gained for a fourth day on Thursday as global markets lifted on the prospect that Joe Biden will become the new US president.
The rand retained all of Wednesday’s gains as emerging-market currencies ride a wave of optimism on an expected Biden win.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now