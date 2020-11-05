Markets JSE gains as a Joe Biden win grows likely in US Financial markets are confident about pricing in a Biden presidency along with a Republican-controlled Senate, one analyst says BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Thursday, in line with its global market peers with focus mainly on the US election race.

Joe Biden won Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday, putting him on the brink of taking the White House from Donald Trump, hours after the president’s team began legal fights to stop vote counting in at least two states.