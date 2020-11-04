MARKET WRAP: JSE gains despite Trump and Biden being locked in a tight race
Financial markets remain volatile as a close US presidential election race causes great uncertainty
04 November 2020 - 18:45
The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday as investor focus remains on the US election, with uncertainty over the outcome creating volatility in the markets.
The volatility could continue for days as counting mail-in ballots in crucial swing states continues.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now