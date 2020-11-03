Markets

WATCH: Why IPOs have lost their appeal

Savca CEO Tanya van Lill talks to Business Day TV about how initial public offerings have fallen out of favour with private equity firms

03 November 2020 - 07:46 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/BRIAN JACKSON
Initial public offerings (IPOs) have fallen out of favour with private equity firms as a way to exit their investments, according to the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (Savca).

Business Day TV spoke to Savca CEO Tanya van Lill about IPOs.

