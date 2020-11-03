News Leader
WATCH: Why IPOs have lost their appeal
Savca CEO Tanya van Lill talks to Business Day TV about how initial public offerings have fallen out of favour with private equity firms
03 November 2020 - 07:46
Initial public offerings (IPOs) have fallen out of favour with private equity firms as a way to exit their investments, according to the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (Savca).
Business Day TV spoke to Savca CEO Tanya van Lill about IPOs.
