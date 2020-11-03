WATCH: Stock picks — Visa and Prosus

Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Visa as her stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Prosus.

Marx said: “I’m going for Visa, we saw their results last week and they came down with revenue of about 30% but despite that they are an extremely high-margin business, exceptionally well diversified globally.”

Nair said: “I’m going for Prosus, I’ve been looking at this quite carefully for a while now and I think their discount to NAV [net asset value] is just ridiculous and the fact that they are looking at ways to unlock it even further and eventually investors will take heed of what they are trying to do.”