WATCH: Stock picks — Visa and Prosus
Mia Kruger from Kruger International and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
03 November 2020 - 10:39
Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Visa as her stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Prosus.
Marx said: “I’m going for Visa, we saw their results last week and they came down with revenue of about 30% but despite that they are an extremely high-margin business, exceptionally well diversified globally.”
Nair said: “I’m going for Prosus, I’ve been looking at this quite carefully for a while now and I think their discount to NAV [net asset value] is just ridiculous and the fact that they are looking at ways to unlock it even further and eventually investors will take heed of what they are trying to do.”
Or listen to the full audio:
