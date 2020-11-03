Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Visa and Prosus

Mia Kruger from Kruger International and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

03 November 2020 - 10:39 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/CHATTRAWUTT HANJUKKAM
Picture: 123RF/CHATTRAWUTT HANJUKKAM

Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Visa as her stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Prosus.

Marx said: “I’m going for Visa, we saw their results last week and they came down with revenue of about 30% but despite that they are an extremely high-margin business, exceptionally well diversified globally.”

Nair said: “I’m going for Prosus, I’ve been looking at this quite carefully for a while now and I think their discount to NAV [net asset value] is just ridiculous and the fact that they are looking at ways to unlock it even further and eventually investors will take heed of what they are trying to do.”

Mastercard falls as slump in travel hits earnings

Cross-border fees slide 48% in the third quarter  while the widespread shift to e-commerce helps boost spending on the firms' cards
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Visa

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
Markets
3 months ago

Prosus struggles to find investments anywhere close to Tencent's returns

CEO Bob van Dijk has announced plans to buy back as much as $5bn in shares in itself and Naspers
Companies
2 days ago

Prosus ready to shower investors with R82bn cash

Company aims to buy back up to $1.37bn of its own shares, and up to $3.63bn of shares of parent Naspers
Companies
1 day ago

