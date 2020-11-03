Markets

JSE may get boost from higher Asian markets on Tuesday ahead of US polls

03 November 2020 - 07:19 Karl Gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
The JSE could benefit from higher Asian markets on Tuesday morning, with focus squarely on the US elections.

Polls suggest a lead for the Democrats, which is boosting expectations of a large Covid-19 fiscal stimulus package.

Also helping sentiment is better economic data from Chinese and Europe, and the relative lack of volatility in US election polls over the last few days, especially compared to the run-up to 2016, Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was up 1.13% and the Hang Seng 1.96%.

Tencent, which gives direction to Naspers, its largest-single shareholder, had fallen 0.42%.

Gold was flat at $1,892.03/oz, while platinum was little changed at $859.33. Brent crude was 0.87% lower at $38.96 a barrel.

The rand was 0.13% weaker at R16.22/$.

Business insurance group Indequity is due to report a rise in headline earnings per share for its year to end-September later, saying in a recent trading update it had seen a lower claims environment amid Covid-19.

