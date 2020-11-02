JSE firms on positive Chinese economic data
‘China continues to be a bastion of calm in an uncertain world, with economic data delivering once again to calm investor anxieties’
02 November 2020 - 10:23
The JSE was on track to break its five-day losing streak on Monday as upbeat Chinese economic data lifted sentiment, while investors’ focus shifted to the US election on Tuesday.
The Chinese Caixin purchasing manufacturers’ index (PMI) rose for the sixth consecutive month in October, indicating a robust manufacturing sector in China. The index came in at 53.6, higher than the expected figure of 53.0.
