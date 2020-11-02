Markets

JSE faces mostly higher Asian markets on Monday

Positive Chinese data has given sentiment a boost, though all eyes are on the US election this week

02 November 2020 - 07:20 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

The JSE faces volatility this week as investors wait to see the outcome of the US national election, with most Asian markets tracking slightly higher on Monday morning after some upbeat Chinese data.

China’s Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) outperformed, printing at 53.6 vs 53 expected.

That followed solid official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs released at the weekend, said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note.

All eyes are on the US election, however, which will determine the composition of Congress, and therefore the size of any Covid-19 stimulus package.

Much focus is on the race for the Senate, and strong showing by Republicans there could put short-term pressure on markets, as this points to a smaller stimulus package.

In morning trade on Monday the Hang Seng was up 0.88% and Japan's Nikkei 1.3%, while the Shanghai Composite was flat.

Gold was up 0.14% to $1,881.13/oz while platinum rose 0.79% to $849.79. Brent crude was 3.01% down at $36.72 a barrel.

The rand was little changed at R16.23/$.

Locally, Absa’s PMI for October is due later, and is expected to show an improvement in operating activity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address SA this week, and could provide details on what the government’s thinking is regarding containing Covid-19, as a second-wave sweeps much of Europe.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Unilateral decision on Ters benefit has business and labour up in arms

Negotiations have been under way for the past two months on a possible extension of the benefit but government has decided that it will not happen
National
13 hours ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: It’s time to come clean on the R200bn lending stimulus that isn’t

If Cyril Ramaphosa and Tito Mboweni want to make the loan scheme more relevant, the first step would be a bit more realism
Opinion
18 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: New vehicle sales data and manufacturing activity in focus

Data is expected to show continued recovery for SA’s economy as lockdown conditions ease
Economy
18 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE on track for fifth day of losses amid ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE drops to lowest level since June ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces mostly higher Asian markets on Monday
Markets
4.
Risk of sharp yield swings hangs over US bond ...
Markets
5.
World stocks down on virus jitters and US ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.