Oil inches higher despite demand fears
Oil prices on track for a second monthly fall on fears rise in Covid-19 cases will hit demand
Singapore — Global oil prices edged up on Friday, but are on track for a second monthly fall on growing concerns that the rise in Covid-19 cases in Europe and the US could hurt fuel consumption.
Brent crude edged up 15c to $37.80 a barrel by 4.51am GMT after touching a five-month low in the previous session while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $36.27 a barrel, up 10c.
“It looks like a dead cat bounce at this stage,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific, Oanda in Singapore.
“With a European slowdown jeopardising global consumption and the return of Libyan production, the onus must now fall on Opec+ to reconsider their 2-million barrel per day (bpd) production increases in January.”
He added that oil prices are unlikely to sustain any rally in this environment short of a statement from Opec+.
Opec and their allies including Russia, a group known as Opec+, are expected to raise their output by 2-million bpd in January as part of their production agreement.
However, top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia are in favour of maintaining the group’s output reduction of about 7.7-million bpd into next year as renewed lockdowns in Europe are threatening to cool demand again.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.