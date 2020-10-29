MARKET WRAP: JSE falls for fourth day amid Covid-19 resurgence fears
The JSE all share fell 0.79% and the top 40 0.74%, with banks faring the worst
29 October 2020 - 18:27
The JSE fell for a fourth day running on Thursday, as spiking Covid-19 numbers in Europe and the US prompt stricter lockdown measures, which will delay the global economic recovery.
The JSE banks index fared the worst on the day, with Nedbank losing the most in the sector, dropping 4.6% to R97.83. Absa fell 3.81% to R91.71, FirstRand 3.27% to R38.78, Standard Bank 3.26% to R108.13, Investec 3.18% to R31.10 and Capitec 1% to R1,184.11.
