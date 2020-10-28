WATCH: Stock picks — MTN and Electronic Arts

Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose MTN as his stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Electronic Arts.

Smit said: “I’m going for MTN, it has just been hammered for many reasons over the last few years. I just think it’s too cheap on a cash flow basis, a B multiple and on a dividend yield multiple, they’re doing the right things at the moment.”

Booysen said: “I’m going for Electronic Arts, an offshore company that specialises in video gaming. The company was founded in 1982 and for the second time in the company’s history the management has increased their guidance, so the company has really been a beneficiary of Covid.”