JSE slips amid surging Covid-19 cases in US and Europe
Meanwhile, the White House and US House Democrats are conceding that a deal is unlikely before next week’s election
28 October 2020 - 10:34
The JSE was heading for its third day of losses on Wednesday as surging Covid-19 cases in Europe and the US weighed on sentiment, while the local focus was on the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).
Financial markets remain under pressure as surging infection cases in Europe and the US are weighing on sentiment, as is the lack of a US stimulus plan, with the White House and House Democrats now conceding a deal is unlikely before next week’s election.
