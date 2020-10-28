Markets JSE slips amid surging Covid-19 cases in US and Europe Meanwhile, the White House and US House Democrats are conceding that a deal is unlikely before next week’s election BL PREMIUM

The JSE was heading for its third day of losses on Wednesday as surging Covid-19 cases in Europe and the US weighed on sentiment, while the local focus was on the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).

Financial markets remain under pressure as surging infection cases in Europe and the US are weighing on sentiment, as is the lack of a US stimulus plan, with the White House and House Democrats now conceding a deal is unlikely before next week’s election.