Markets JSE slips as hopes of US Covid-19 stimulus package stall US House speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is waiting for another counter-offer by treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday as investors’ hopes for a US stimulus package waned, while the resurgence of Covid-19 both in the US and Europe continued to weigh on sentiment.

Investors are showing signs of becoming increasingly worried about the growth in Covid-19 infections as hopes for a stimulus package disappear, with the US recording record daily numbers in infections.