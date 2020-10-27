JSE slips as hopes of US Covid-19 stimulus package stall
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is waiting for another counter-offer by treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin
27 October 2020 - 10:45
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday as investors’ hopes for a US stimulus package waned, while the resurgence of Covid-19 both in the US and Europe continued to weigh on sentiment.
Investors are showing signs of becoming increasingly worried about the growth in Covid-19 infections as hopes for a stimulus package disappear, with the US recording record daily numbers in infections.
