JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Tuesday, but a much higher Tencent

27 October 2020 - 07:11 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

The JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Tuesday morning, but could get a boost from a much higher Tencent, with focus on surging Covid-19 cases in the US and Europe.

On Monday a US court blocked the banning of messaging app WeChat in that country, with Tencent surging in morning trade on Tuesday.

Sentiment has taken a knock in general however in the run-up to the US election, with investors considering the prospect of more economic restrictions as the pandemic persists.

Meanwhile hopes for a US fiscal stimulus this side of the election are rapidly fading, said National Australia Bank analyst Rodrigo Catril in a note.

In morning trade the Hang Seng was down 1.16% and the Shanghai Composite 0.37%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had jumped 3.29%.

Gold was up 0.29% to $1,907.19/oz, while platinum had gained 0.86% to $878.89. Brent crude was up 0.62% to $42.67 a barrel.

The rand had firmed 0.25% to R16.19/$.

There is little on the local corporate or economic calendar on Tuesday, with focus on the medium-term budget policy announcement on Wednesday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Lira weakens past 8 against dollar for the first time as currency rout deepens

Turkey's currency moves lower as concerns grow over sanctions and geopolitical tension
Markets
11 hours ago

US stocks tumble on soaring Covid-19 cases and worries over lack of stimulus deal

S&P 500 heads for its biggest daily decline in almost seven weeks
Markets
9 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand has first day of losses in a week

Locally, investors are awaiting the medium-term budget policy statement due on Wednesday
Markets
12 hours ago

