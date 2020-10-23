News Leader
WATCH: Why Covid-19 volatility failed to boost active funds
Ninety-One’s Sangeeth Sewnath talks to Business Day TV about the performance of SA’s active funds
23 October 2020 - 09:56
The passive vs active debate has been raging for many years, and the passive side seems to be winning — at least in SA, with almost three quarters of local active funds failing to beat their benchmark index in the first half of the year.
Sangeeth Sewnath from Ninety-One talks to Business Day TV about SA’s active funds
