Markets

News Leader

WATCH: Why Covid-19 volatility failed to boost active funds

Ninety-One’s Sangeeth Sewnath talks to Business Day TV about the performance of SA’s active funds

23 October 2020 - 09:56 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/JAYZYNISM
Picture: 123RF/JAYZYNISM

The passive vs active debate has been raging for many years, and the passive side seems to be winning — at least in SA, with almost three quarters of local active funds failing to beat their benchmark index in the first half of the year.

Sangeeth Sewnath from Ninety-One talks to Business Day TV about SA’s active funds

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Stand by your man(ager)

No doubt the headline from all index funds this week will be that more than 73% of SA equity funds underperformed the SA Top 50
Opinion
1 day ago

SA active funds underperform despite Covid-19 boosting market volatility

The passive vs active debate has been raging since 2008, and the passive side seems to be winning, at least in SA
Companies
1 week ago

BlackRock’s assets hit record $7.8-trillion at end of third quarter

BlackRock’s shares are up 22% in 2020, compared with a 3% drop for more than a dozen of its rivals in the US
Companies
1 week ago

How Italy is looking more like France

Italy has its sights set firmly on post-pandemic nationalisation as the state buys stakes in struggling companies
Opinion
1 week ago

GOMOLEMO SEETE: Taking stock of ESG in a time of fear and viral panic

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted multiple industries and changed ESG investing
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends four-day run on fading US ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces firmer Asian markets on Friday
Markets
3.
Markets rangebound after US presidential debate
Markets
4.
World shares fall on virus surge and as US ...
Markets
5.
Market data — October 22 2020
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.