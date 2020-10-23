Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Reinet and Bidcorp

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV

23 October 2020 - 10:48 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Reinet as his stock pick of the day and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Bidcorp.

Williams said: “Our stock pick is Reinet, which will also fit largely into the value bucket. Their two main assets are British American Tobacco, which has been defensive and long term people’s habits are changing, but that remains cheap; and PensCorp, which looks a bit more exciting in terms of reinsurance of pension liabilities in the UK market.”

Marx said: “My stock pick is Bidcorp, it’s come under a lot of pressure over the last few weeks with the resumption in virus cases or a pickup in virus cases in the UK and in Europe, which is where its food service business is primarily based.”

