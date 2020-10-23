Markets

Oil steady as Putin signals extension of output cuts

Russia president does not rule out extending oil cuts amid Covid-19 pandemic

23 October 2020 - 07:57 Aaron Sheldrick
Oil. Picture: REUTERS

Tokyo — Oil prices held on to gains from the previous session on Friday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated he would be prepared to extend record supply cuts in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brent crude was down 1c at $42.45 a barrel by 4.13am GMT having risen 1.7% on Thursday, while US oil was 3c lower at $40.61, after a 1.5% gain in the previous session. Both contracts are heading for their first weekly loss in three.

Putin said on Thursday that Russia did not see a need for major oil producers to alter a deal on cutting global supply, but did not rule out extending oil cuts if market conditions warranted.

His comments were the clearest indication so far from Russia, one of the world’s top oil producers, that it is prepared to extend unprecedented curbs on output to meet the demand slump caused by the pandemic.

Russia has allied with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporters (Opec), in a grouping known as Opec+, in making the cuts to production that are due to be lifted at the end of the year.

“Heading into the weekend what people are watching are two things: disappointing real-time demand data as a new Covid-19 wave flares ... and the looming Opec/non-Opec production decision at the end of next month,” said Mark Finley, senior fellow in energy and global oil at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy.

The spiralling numbers of new infections of Covid-19 in Europe and the US is likely to keep a lid on prices, analysts say, with fresh coronavirus restrictions suggesting more pressure on fuel demand.

Several US states reported record daily increases in infections on Thursday, further evidence that the pandemic is accelerating as cooler weather takes hold in many parts of the country.

France extended curfews for about two-thirds of the country’s population, while Belgium’s foreign minister was taken into intensive care with Covid-19, as the second wave of the pandemic swept across Europe.

Opec+ warns of glut as virus surges and oil demand weakens

Opec and its allies hint at a change in policy as traders warn the market cannot absorb so much oil
2 days ago

Russia and Saudi Arabia agree to keep energy market stable

Leaders of the two countries have not talked twice in a week since the April oil price war
4 days ago

Covid-19 and Chinese demand factors push oil prices down

Worldwide Covid-19 cases crossed the 40-million mark on Monday, according to a Reuters tally
3 days ago

