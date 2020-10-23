JSE lifts, as focus remains US political events
Equity markets are stuck in limbo, as investors continue monitoring the status of the next round of US fiscal stimulus
23 October 2020 - 11:23
The JSE was firmer on Friday, as investors digested the US’s final presidential debate ahead of the early November elections, while stimulus talks continue on.
In their final debate ahead of the presidential election, US President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden struck a more civil tone than in the chaotic first debate.
