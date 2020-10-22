Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — cash

Market commentator Nolwandle Mthombeni talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

22 October 2020 - 11:40 Business Day TV
Newly printed one hundreded rand Mandela notes. File Picture: REUTERS
Market commentator Nolwandle Mthombeni chose cash as her stock pick of the day.

“I am sitting on cash at the moment, because I think there will be some more opportunities, especially with the stimulus payments coming through and the election should bring some volatility as well, and it’ll be the perfect time to do some stock picking then.”

Or listen to the full audio:

