Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — cash
Market commentator Nolwandle Mthombeni talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
22 October 2020 - 11:40
Market commentator Nolwandle Mthombeni chose cash as her stock pick of the day.
“I am sitting on cash at the moment, because I think there will be some more opportunities, especially with the stimulus payments coming through and the election should bring some volatility as well, and it’ll be the perfect time to do some stock picking then.”
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.