Markets

Oil prices struggle to regain ground after news of high petrol stocks

Adding to supply concerns, Libyan oil exports are quickly accelerating as loading restarts following the easing of a blockade by eastern forces

22 October 2020 - 12:36 Shadia Nasralla
Oil pumps are seen after sunset outside Vaudoy-en-Brie, near Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN
Oil pumps are seen after sunset outside Vaudoy-en-Brie, near Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

London — Oil prices ticked up on Thursday but struggled to fully recover from the previous session’s losses when a build in US petrol inventories signalled a deteriorating outlook for fuel demand as coronavirus cases soar.

Brent crude futures were up 22 US cents at $41.95 a barrel at 8.03am GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures ticked up 17c to $40.20 a barrel. Both contracts shed more than 3% on Wednesday in their steepest daily falls in three weeks.

US petrol stocks rose by 1.9-million barrels in the week to October 16, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday, compared with expectations for a 1.8-million-barrel drop.

Overall product supplied, a proxy for demand, averaged 18.3-million barrels per day in the four weeks to October 16, the EIA said — down 13% from the same period a year earlier.

New daily Covid-19 infections hitting records in several US states and in Europe, new lockdowns and China’s clampdown on outbound travel to help stem the spread of the disease, all bode ill for fuel demand.

Worsening the outlook, hopes that US legislators would reach an agreement with the White House on an economic stimulus package dimmed late on Wednesday after President Donald Trump accused Democrats of holding up a compromise deal.

“[A deal] might improve the demand tone for a week or two,” said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodity research at National Australia Bank.

Adding to the supply concerns, Libyan oil exports are quickly accelerating into October as loading restarts following the easing of a blockade by eastern forces.

Libya has seen production recover to about 500,000 barrels per day and the government in Tripoli expects that to double by year-end.

Goldman Sachs said it saw average Brent prices rising from $43.9 per barrel in 2020 to $59.4 in 2021, and WTI from $40.1 to $55.9 per barrel.

Reuters

JSE falls as US stimulus talks stall

Investors are awaiting more direction regarding negotiations for more fiscal stimulus in the US
Markets
1 hour ago

Rand firms for fifth day on US stimulus hopes

The rand reached an intra-day best of R16.2651/$
Markets
1 hour ago

Stronger dollar takes the shine off gold

News of a deadlock in US stimulus talks dented the metal’s hedging abilities
Markets
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand stretches run to fourth day on ...
Markets
2.
Copper price hits $7,000 as China rebounds
Markets
3.
JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Thursday
Markets
4.
JSE weaker as investors look at US stimulus ...
Markets
5.
Anxiety over SAA shows in bond yields
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.