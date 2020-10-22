Markets

Market data — October 22 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

22 October 2020 - 22:43
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand stretches run to fourth day on ...
Markets
2.
Oil falls on rise in Covid-19 and ahead of US ...
Markets
3.
Stronger dollar takes the shine off gold
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock pick — Sanlam
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.