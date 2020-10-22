Markets

JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Thursday

22 October 2020 - 07:24 Karl Gernetzky
A pedestrian walks past an electronic board displaying Asian stock market indices in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: BLOOMBERG/TOMOHIRO OHSUMI
A pedestrian walks past an electronic board displaying Asian stock market indices in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: BLOOMBERG/TOMOHIRO OHSUMI

The JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Thursday, with focus on US stimulus talks and the upcoming US presidential debate.

Stock markets are showing signs of fatigue over the lack of progress in the talks, said Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note. This was particularly affecting smaller tech firms, he said, and it was difficult to pick long-term positions with so much short-term volatility.

“Hence with investors suffering a severe case of stimulus talk exhaustion, more and more market participants opt for the sidelines to avoid the steam rollers known to pancake markets in low liquidity conditions,” Innes said.

In morning trade, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.83% and Japan’s Nikkei 0.85%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had lost 1.3%.

Gold was down 0.54% to $1,913.58/oz, while platinum was little changed at $886.58. Brent crude was 0.38% weaker at $41.54 a barrel.

The rand had weakened 0.51% to R16.39/$.

Information, communication and technology group Datatec is due to release its results for the six months to end-August later, and is expected to report a fall in headline earnings per share of between 17% and 35%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Market data — October 22 2020

Fairbairn and Liberty﻿ market data
Markets
10 hours ago

Copper price hits $7,000 as China rebounds

The industrial metal is up 60% from a low in March as China recovers  from  coronavirus shock
Markets
14 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand stretches run to fourth day on US stimulus hopes

The all share gained 0.13% and the top 40 0.11%, with platinum miners, banks, the gold mining index, financials and resources all up
Markets
14 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand stretches run to fourth day on ...
Markets
2.
Copper price hits $7,000 as China rebounds
Markets
3.
JSE weaker as investors look at US stimulus ...
Markets
4.
JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Thursday
Markets
5.
Anxiety over SAA shows in bond yields
Markets

Related Articles

Global markets rise on hopes of a US Covid-19 stimulus deal

Markets

JSE weaker as investors look at US stimulus decision expected this week

Markets

Rand set for fourth day of gains with focus still on US stimulus

Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and Novo Nordisk

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.