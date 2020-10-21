Markets

News Leader

WATCH: How local investors are waiting for US elections

RMB’s Tebogo Mekgwe talks to Business Day TV about the local bond market

21 October 2020 - 08:52 Business Day TV
Tito Mboweni. Picture: GCIS
Tito Mboweni. Picture: GCIS

Local bond yields remain under pressure, as investors look to upcoming events, including the medium-term budget and​ the US elections, for direction.

Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s Tebogo Mekgwe about the issues investors are focusing on.

US economy is rolling along, so Fed unlikely to alter bond-buying

Of the two levers used to manage the US economy — monetary conditions controlled by the Fed and government spending controlled by Congress — the Fed ...
World
3 days ago

SA’s recovery plan continues apartheid’s ‘accumulation by dispossession’

To view the financing of infrastructure as envisaged by developed nations, as supportive of developing nations’ development agendas, is to misread ...
Opinion
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand falls for second day as investors mull SA recovery plan

Globally, investors remain concerned about the resurgence of Covid-19 in parts of Europe with new restrictions choking economic recovery
Markets
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Painful lessons SA must learn from Zambia’s default

The default shows what happens when countries accumulate debt, especially in foreign currency
Opinion
5 days ago

Rand slips ahead of release of retail sales

Globally, markets are awaiting more direction on US stimulus talks
Markets
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE faces mostly higher Asian markets on Wednesday
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE gain for third day as ...
Markets
3.
European markets lift after early losses, after ...
Markets
4.
Oil prices fall for fourth day in a row
Markets
5.
Oil dips amid worry about supply glut
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.