WATCH: How local investors are waiting for US elections
RMB’s Tebogo Mekgwe talks to Business Day TV about the local bond market
21 October 2020 - 08:52
Local bond yields remain under pressure, as investors look to upcoming events, including the medium-term budget and the US elections, for direction.
Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s Tebogo Mekgwe about the issues investors are focusing on.
