MARKET WRAP: Rand stretches run to fourth day on US stimulus hopes
The all share gained 0.13% and the top 40 0.11%, with platinum miners, banks, the gold mining index, financials and resources all up
21 October 2020 - 19:04
The rand gained for a fourth day on Wednesday, firming alongside its emerging-market peers as stimulus talks in the US continue.
At 5.37pm, the rand had gained the most in more than a month, up 1.11% to R16.2755/$. It strengthened 0.72% to R19.3218/€, while weakening 0.48% to R21.3928/£. The euro added 0.39% to $1.1872.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now