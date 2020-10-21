Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand stretches run to fourth day on US stimulus hopes The all share gained 0.13% and the top 40 0.11%, with platinum miners, banks, the gold mining index, financials and resources all up BL PREMIUM

The rand gained for a fourth day on Wednesday, firming alongside its emerging-market peers as stimulus talks in the US continue.

At 5.37pm, the rand had gained the most in more than a month, up 1.11% to R16.2755/$. It strengthened 0.72% to R19.3218/€, while weakening 0.48% to R21.3928/£. The euro added 0.39% to $1.1872.