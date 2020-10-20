Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Roche

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

20 October 2020 - 08:09 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/VIACHESLAV POPOV

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose Roche as his stock pick of the day.

“Today I’m going to go for Roche. They are in the race for a vaccine, but more importantly they are also the biggest cancer pharmaceutical company in the world, and, unfortunately, more and more people are getting cancer and Roche has the largest oncology business in the world.”

