Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Roche
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
20 October 2020 - 08:09
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose Roche as his stock pick of the day.
“Today I’m going to go for Roche. They are in the race for a vaccine, but more importantly they are also the biggest cancer pharmaceutical company in the world, and, unfortunately, more and more people are getting cancer and Roche has the largest oncology business in the world.”
