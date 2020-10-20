Not much movement in the rand as focus remains on US politics
The SA Reserve Bank's composite business cycle indicator rose 3.7% in August from 2.6% in July
20 October 2020 - 10:46
The rand was muted on Tuesday morning as focus remained on US politics while the rising number of Covid-19 cases weighed on markets.
At 9.54am, the rand was flat at R16.5242/$ while it had weakened 0.10% to R19.4451/€ and 0.17% to R21.3966/£. The euro was little changed at $1.1769.
