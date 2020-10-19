Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — LVMH and Equites

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV

19 October 2020 - 08:09 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose LVMH as his stock pick of the day and Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose Equites Property Fund.

Shapiro said: “I’m LVMH I mean revenge spending, whatever it is ... China and Asia are coming back and they’re certainly getting out of this lockdown a lot quicker than everybody else. The numbers they produce just show how resilient the luxury market is.”

Masilela said: “I’ll go with Equites Property Fund, they’re more into logistics and more into warehouses. They are at strategic nodes next to airports and harbours and even if you check their collection rate you’ll see in SA they are at almost 99% and in the UK they collected almost 100%, so I think I will put my money in Equites Property Fund.”

