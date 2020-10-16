Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — cash and BAT

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

16 October 2020 - 09:37 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Big data statistics Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose cash as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose British American Tobacco (BAT).

Körner said: “Just generally I’m a little bit anxious right now, I think I would just sit back for a few days and see how the markets play out. I know this is not cash watch but I would, right now, just sit on cash and watch these markets.”

Nair said: “I’m going to go with a defensive stock, a stalwart from the old days that we’ve all run to when we need to earn a bit of dividend and not take too much risk and that’s going to be British American Tobacco.”

