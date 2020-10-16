Rand set for first day of gains in three while focus remains on global risks
Rand gains 0.36% to the dollar early on Friday morning as global markets focus on US stimulus and rising number of Covid-19 cases
16 October 2020 - 10:38
The rand was firmer on Friday set for its first day of gains in three while global focus remains on US stimulus and the rising number of Covid-19 cases.
At 9.40am, the rand had strengthened 0.36% to R16.5875/$, 0.30% to R19.4216/€ and 0.19% to R21.4180/£. The euro was flat at $1.1708.
