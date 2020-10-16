Markets Rand set for first day of gains in three while focus remains on global risks Rand gains 0.36% to the dollar early on Friday morning as global markets focus on US stimulus and rising number of Covid-19 cases BL PREMIUM

The rand was firmer on Friday set for its first day of gains in three while global focus remains on US stimulus and the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

At 9.40am, the rand had strengthened 0.36% to R16.5875/$, 0.30% to R19.4216/€ and 0.19% to R21.4180/£. The euro was flat at $1.1708.