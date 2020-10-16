MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as investor focus shifts to the medium-term budget
Covid-19 infections have accelerated in Europe, prompting additional lockdown restrictions, while the future of any US stimulus is still uncertain
16 October 2020 - 18:27
The JSE closed firmer on Friday as investors mulled a week driven by US political uncertainty and the continued threat of Covid-19, while local focus now shifts to the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).
In an effort to get clear direction from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan, presented on Thursday, finance minister Tito Mboweni pushed the MTBPS back by a week to October 28.
