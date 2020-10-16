Concern about falling demand drags oil price down

London — Oil prices fell on Friday, dragged down by concerns that a spike in Covid-19 cases in Europe and the US was curtailing demand in two of the world’s biggest fuel-consuming regions, while a stronger dollar also pressured prices.

Brent crude futures for December dropped 60 US cents, or 1.4%, to $42.56 a barrel by 10.17am GMT and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for November delivery slid 51c, or 1.3%, to $40.45.

Both benchmarks dipped the previous day but remained barely unchanged from a week earlier.

“The reality is that we’re now seeing a pretty active spread of the pandemic across Europe and it’s spreading again in North America, and that potentially will weigh on oil demand recovery,” said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodity research at the National Bank of Australia.

Some European countries were reviving curfews and lockdowns to fight a surge in new coronavirus cases, with Britain imposing tougher Covid-19 restrictions in London on Friday.

“Although we will are unlikely to enter such deep lockdowns as in the pandemic’s first wave, we still see restrictions, and they do have an effect in every aspect of our lives, including fuel consumption,” said Rystad Energy analyst Paola Rodriguez-Masiu.

Crude also fell as the dollar headed towards its best week of the month.

A technical committee of Opec and allied oil producers, a group known as Opec+, ended their meeting on Thursday expressing concern about a weak demand outlook.

Opec+ is set to ease its current supply cuts of 7.7-million barrels per day (bpd) by two-million bpd in January.

