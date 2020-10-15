Markets Rand slips amid Covid-19 threat and uncertainty about US stimulus deal The rand looks to be settling weaker against renewed strength in the US dollar, one analyst says BL PREMIUM

The rand was weaker on Thursday, along with its emerging-market peers, with appetite for riskier assets waning as investors consider the state of US politics and rising Covid-19 cases.

The rand was on track for its second day of losses, reaching an intraday worst of R16.7162/$, according to Infront data. At 10.35am, it had weakened 0.91% to R16.6785/$, 0.58% to R19.5282/€ and 0.64% to R21.6265/£.