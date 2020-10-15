Rand slips amid Covid-19 threat and uncertainty about US stimulus deal
The rand looks to be settling weaker against renewed strength in the US dollar, one analyst says
15 October 2020 - 12:12
The rand was weaker on Thursday, along with its emerging-market peers, with appetite for riskier assets waning as investors consider the state of US politics and rising Covid-19 cases.
The rand was on track for its second day of losses, reaching an intraday worst of R16.7162/$, according to Infront data. At 10.35am, it had weakened 0.91% to R16.6785/$, 0.58% to R19.5282/€ and 0.64% to R21.6265/£.
