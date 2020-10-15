Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday ahead of Ramaphosa address

15 October 2020 - 07:38 Karl Gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday, and a much lower Tencent, with local focus on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of an economic recovery plan later.

Ramaphosa is due to address parliament at 2pm, with the announcement coming ahead of the medium-term budget policy statement later in October.

Internationally, markets were mixed with little new to drive direction.

“Sometimes there is just not a lot to say about the markets, especially when they settle into a range-trading mode,” said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note. “The temptation in such circumstances is for the market to, increasingly desperately, find stories to justify the nuanced moves of a ranging market.”

In morning trade, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.1%, while the Hang Seng had fallen 1.28%.

Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via Naspers, its largest single shareholder, was down 2.88%.

Gold was flat at $1,901.10/oz, while platinum had risen 0.64% to $863. Brent crude was 0.14% weaker at $43.36 a barrel.

The rand was 0.22% weaker at R16.56/$.

There is little on the local corporate or economic calendar on Thursday, with focus instead on parliament.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Market data — October 14 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
11 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE gains but food retailers fall despite better data

The all share gained 0.62% and the top 40 0.63%, with most indices up on the day
Markets
16 hours ago

Rand slips ahead of release of retail sales

Globally, markets are awaiting more direction on US stimulus talks
Markets
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand slips ahead of release of retail sales
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE gains but food retailers fall ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday ahead ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Spotting opportunities on the JSE
Markets
5.
WATCH: What will dominate the market in the next ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE improves as global markets remain mixed

Markets

Rand slips ahead of release of retail sales

Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Roku and Afrimat

Markets

Shares in Europe steady after rocky day on Tuesday

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.