JSE drops as second-wave worries weigh on global equities
Concerns about the resurgence of Covid-19 cases and waning US stimulus hopes are negatively affecting markets
15 October 2020 - 11:56
The JSE was lower on Thursday morning as global equities remained in negative territory, and worries about the resurgence of Covid-19 cases and waning US stimulus hopes weighed on markets.
At 11.03am, the JSE all share was down 1.73% to 54,438.34 points and the top 40 was 1.84% lower. Resources lost 1.84% and industrials 1.92%.
