Markets JSE drops as second-wave worries weigh on global equities Concerns about the resurgence of Covid-19 cases and waning US stimulus hopes are negatively affecting markets

The JSE was lower on Thursday morning as global equities remained in negative territory, and worries about the resurgence of Covid-19 cases and waning US stimulus hopes weighed on markets.

At 11.03am, the JSE all share was down 1.73% to 54,438.34 points and the top 40 was 1.84% lower. Resources lost 1.84% and industrials 1.92%.