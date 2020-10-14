WATCH: What will it take to make the JSE more investable

While trade on the JSE has been thinning faster than Michael Avery’s middle-age hair, due, in part, to the parlous state of the SA economy, there are also some structural concerns that investors have with the market at the moment.

Michael Avery speaks to Dr Leila Fourie, CEO of the JSE, Stefano Marani, the CEO of Renergen and Keith McLachlan, equity analyst and small cap specialist at AlphaWealth, about the shrinking elephant in the JSE room, and how to fix it.