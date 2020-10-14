WATCH: Stock pick — Roku and Afrimat

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Roku as his stock pick of the day and independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat.

Verster said: “The stock picked tonight is Roku. Roku is a streaming platform company, so if you think about it, we now have Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, we have so many different streaming providers and in SA we have Showmax as well. These all created a gap for someone like Roku, who started off with streaming hardware that turns your TV into a smart TV, and now they have roughly 40-million subscribers and have become a platform.”

Gilmour said: “I’m nothing if not consistent, I’m really, really boring, and I keep on plugging the same old stock, which is Afrimat. The results will be out towards the end of the month and we had the trading update the other day, they are 5% up in terms of earnings growth.”