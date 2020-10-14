MARKET WRAP: JSE gains but food retailers fall despite better data
The all share gained 0.62% and the top 40 0.63%, with most indices up on the day
14 October 2020 - 18:29
The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday, with general retailers little changed, and food and drug retailers losing ground despite the release of improved data for the sector.
Statistics SA numbers showed the contraction in retail trade sales for August eased to 4.2% year on year, from July’s 8.6%, and better than Bloomberg’s expected 6.8%.
