MARKET WRAP: JSE gains but food retailers fall despite better data The all share gained 0.62% and the top 40 0.63%, with most indices up on the day

The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday, with general retailers little changed, and food and drug retailers losing ground despite the release of improved data for the sector.

Statistics SA numbers showed the contraction in retail trade sales for August eased to 4.2% year on year, from July’s 8.6%, and better than Bloomberg’s expected 6.8%.