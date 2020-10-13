Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — dollar

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

13 October 2020 - 10:59 Business Day TV
A file photo of dollar banknotes. Picture: 123RF/STANISLAV BOKSER
A file photo of dollar banknotes. Picture: 123RF/STANISLAV BOKSER

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose the dollar as her stock pick of the day.

“I’m long the US dollar, the US election is going to be in the first week of November and it might even be a disputed election, if there is volatility around the election or after the election, the important thing is: ‘Don’t panic.’ Good companies are going to survive irrespective of politics.”

Or listen to the full audio:

