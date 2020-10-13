Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — dollar
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
13 October 2020 - 10:59
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose the dollar as her stock pick of the day.
“I’m long the US dollar, the US election is going to be in the first week of November and it might even be a disputed election, if there is volatility around the election or after the election, the important thing is: ‘Don’t panic.’ Good companies are going to survive irrespective of politics.”
Or listen to the full audio:
