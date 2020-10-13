Markets Rand slips as investors weigh up US politics and Covid-19 threat The number of new Covid-19 cases rose 11% in the US last week compared to the previous seven days BL PREMIUM

The rand was weaker on Tuesday, in line with its emerging-market peers, as political uncertainty and rising Covid-19 cases in the US put pressure on risky currencies.

At 10.10am, the rand had weakened 0.19% to R16.5281/$, while it was little changed at R19.4791/€ and R21.5376/£. The euro was down 0.21% $1.1786.