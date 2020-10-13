Markets

JSE faces mostly firmer Asian markets on Tuesday

13 October 2020 - 07:09 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

The JSE faces mostly firmer Asian markets on Tuesday morning, with sentiment elevated by hopes of US stimulus.

Polls have been pointing to a Democrat election win, which has boosted hopes for a fiscal-stimulus package.

Whether those polls are reliable, of course, is another question entirely, said Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note.

In morning trade the Australian All Ordinaries index was up 1.1%, while the Shanghai Composite was down 0.2%. Markets in Hong Kong were closed amid a typhoon warning.

Gold was down 0.51% to $1,911.51/oz, while platinum was flat at $873.56. Brent crude was little changed at $41.74 a barrel.

The rand was 0.34% weaker at R16.55/$.

Locally, mining data for August is due later and could give further details on how mining houses are recovering after Covid-19 shutdowns earlier in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

