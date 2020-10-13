JSE faces mostly firmer Asian markets on Tuesday
The JSE faces mostly firmer Asian markets on Tuesday morning, with sentiment elevated by hopes of US stimulus.
Polls have been pointing to a Democrat election win, which has boosted hopes for a fiscal-stimulus package.
Whether those polls are reliable, of course, is another question entirely, said Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note.
In morning trade the Australian All Ordinaries index was up 1.1%, while the Shanghai Composite was down 0.2%. Markets in Hong Kong were closed amid a typhoon warning.
Gold was down 0.51% to $1,911.51/oz, while platinum was flat at $873.56. Brent crude was little changed at $41.74 a barrel.
The rand was 0.34% weaker at R16.55/$.
Locally, mining data for August is due later and could give further details on how mining houses are recovering after Covid-19 shutdowns earlier in 2020.
