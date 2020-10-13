Markets JSE drops as halted vaccine trial weighs on markets The all share was down 0.41% and the top 40 0.35% in mid-morning trade BL PREMIUM

The JSE was lower on Tuesday morning in line with European equities as concern about a halted Covid-19 vaccine trial weighed on markets.

At 10.45am, the JSE all share was down 0.41% to 55,326.81 points and the top 40 0.38%. Banks had lost 2.15% and financials 1.74%.