JSE drops as halted vaccine trial weighs on markets
The all share was down 0.41% and the top 40 0.35% in mid-morning trade
13 October 2020 - 11:57
The JSE was lower on Tuesday morning in line with European equities as concern about a halted Covid-19 vaccine trial weighed on markets.
At 10.45am, the JSE all share was down 0.41% to 55,326.81 points and the top 40 0.38%. Banks had lost 2.15% and financials 1.74%.
